Snap executive says Snapchat's DAU in India grew 150% YoY in Q3, as Snap announces a slate of new India-specific original series and mini games (Vikas SN/The Economic Times)

Snap executive says Snapchat’s DAU in India grew 150% YoY in Q3, as Snap announces a slate of new India-specific original series and mini games — Snapchat has witnessed nearly 150% year-on-year growth in its daily active users from India in the third quarter of 2020
