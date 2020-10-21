Snap executive says Snapchat's DAU in India grew 150% YoY in Q3, as Snap announces a slate of new India-specific original series and mini games (Vikas SN/The Economic Times)

Vikas SN / The Economic Times:

Snap executive says Snapchat’s DAU in India grew 150% YoY in Q3, as Snap announces a slate of new India-specific original series and mini games  —  Snapchat has witnessed nearly 150% year-on-year growth in its daily active users from India in the third quarter of 2020

