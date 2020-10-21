“She’s a princess,” RJ Anmol on pampering Amrita Rao during her pregnancy

It’s good news all around in B-town as some of the Bollywood couples are all set to welcome their little ones in the coming months. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and now Amrita Rao announced their pregnancy on social media with lovely pictures, flaunting their baby bumps.

Amrita Rao, who announced the good news as she entered her ninth month, is all set to welcome her first baby with husband RJ Anmol this month. Talking about how he is pampering the soon-to-be-mommy, Anmol said, “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one.”

He further spoke of how the lockdown has helped him spend more time with her and take care of her during this journey. He added, “This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time! Talking about dealing with the pandemic, we didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. I am a very positive soul and I always believe every problem has an opportunity and everything which is going bad will be followed by a good thing.”

Here’s looking forward to some cute pictures of Amrita and Anmol’s baby.