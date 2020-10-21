School bus driver seen in viral clip giving the wheel to pupil while he drinks booze suspended

An Eastern Cape bus operator has been served with a suspension letter.

Eastern Cape Department of Education has suspended a bus operator who allowed a pupil to drive a bus full of scholars while he stood next to her drinking alcohol.

The Moshesh Agricultural High School scholar transport operator was suspended shortly after a video of him drinking while the pupil was driving went viral on social media on 16 October.

“The department learnt of the matter through social media and the operator has since been served with a suspension letter, while alternative measures are being implemented to ensure learners are not left stranded,” department spokesperson Malibonge Mtima said.

In the video, the operator can be seen dancing and sipping from the bottle, while the pupil steers the bus.

“[The] Lives of all learners, who were travelling in the bus, were put in danger and such cannot be allowed to happen ever again,” Education MEC Fundile Gade said.

Moshoeshoe Agriculture high school learner in Matatiele had to take the wheel of a bus ferrying learners because the driver was drunk. He continued to drink as she drivers. pic.twitter.com/zVW0hgmvJd — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) October 21, 2020

The Eastern Cape’s transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said it was not a criminal matter because the operator was not caught drinking while driving.

“However, we are grateful to the learners who caught the act on camera, so that we can investigate the matter and also find out if there have been previous incidents,” said Binqose.

Meanwhile, a principal from Mount Fletcher is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

Mtima said the department learnt about the matter on Tuesday through social media platforms, where it was reported by citizens and pupils.

“This morning, a team consisting of labour relations officers and members of the management and governance have been dispatched to investigate the matter and submit a preliminary report,” he added.

According to the department, both incidents show carelessness and disregard for the rule of law.

“In addition, the Educator’s Act states that should an educator be found guilty of sexual misconduct with a learner, that is punishable with a dismissal,” added Gade.

