Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus Look Sparkling on Red Carpet

The ‘Modern Family’ alum wows in a sequined pink crop top and a see-through purple skirt, while the sister of Miley Cyrus is embracing her country music spirit.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards is finally here! Following the postponement of the event due to a tornado that ripped through central Tennessee, the annual ceremony finally saw the light of the day on Wednesday, October 21. Naturally, before the fun-filled night began, celebrities hit on the red carpet to show off their fashion A-game.

Many big stars opted to go with sparkling looks, literally, that night. Host Sarah Hyland, for example, wowed in a sequined pink crop top and purple skirt that was see-through and also featured a big black bow on the side. Her hair was pulled tightly back, as she made sure that her lip colors matched her outfit.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus truly embraced her country music spirit by opting for a cowboy look in a denim embellished jacket, matching paneled jeans and taylor hat. Bringing contrast to her denim outfit, she put on a glittering orange top. Kelsea Ballerini was also sparkling at the event, wearing a sequined mini dress that helped her showcase her toned legs.

Of course, not all attendees went for sparkly looks at the ceremony. Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schalpman stunned in a mini black dress with colorful floral embellishment, as her groupmate Karen Fairchild flaunted her figure in a form-fitting, long-sleeve baby blue dress. As for the other host, Kane Brown, he opted for an all-black outfit alongside several gold accessories.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards was supposed to be held on June 3, but was postponed due to a tornado. “Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” a statement read. “As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”