Sanjay Dutt Reveals He’s Won His Battle With Lung Cancer

The news of Sanjay being diagnosed with cancer came as a surprise to everyone. The actor confirmed the news on social media and soon people flooded his comments section with good wishes and backed the actor to overcome the obstacle soon.

Now, it seems those good wishes did workout out as Sanjay Dutt has emerged victorious in his battle against lung cancer. The actor took to social media today and broke the good news by issuing a statement. He wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well-being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am specially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.” Scroll below to see his post.











We’re sure everyone would be delighted to learn about this great news.