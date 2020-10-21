Salman Khan launches a gym in Bangalore

Salman Khan apart from being one of the most popular actors in the film industry, is also an astute businessman. The actor is already running a successful production house and has been making big strides with his company Being Human, which mainly uses its profits for the benefits of the unprivileged.

Now, we all know about Salman’s passion for fitness. The actor has now turned his passion into another business opportunity. He has launched his own range of fitness equipments and gyms. Salman took to Instagram today and shared a post revealing that he’s launched another gym in Bangalore today. Given the dip in new coronavirus cases, the government has agreed to open gyms once again with certain restrictions. So, the timing for this move seems pretty much spot on. Take a look at Salman’s post below.