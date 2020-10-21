Sada Baby Apologizes for Homophobic, Rape Tweets After Saying He Doesn’t Care

Instagram

In his first response to the backlash over his offensive tweets, the ‘Whole Lotta Choppas’ rapper says, ‘Y’all kan find every and any old tweet in the world from me. I don’t kare.’

–

It looks like Sada Baby does care, after all. He has recently caught backlash after a series of old offensive tweets of his surfaced on social media. Baby first responded to the criticism by saying that he doesn’t care about the backlash, though he later returned to his Instagram page to issue an apology.

It all started after a fan of Nicki Minaj urged him to promote his collaboration with the female emcee, “Whole Lotta Choppas”, prompting him to respond by saying, “Suck my d**k f****t a** fanpage.” This made the Barbz dig his old tweets and re-share them online, hence the backlash against him. Some of his old tweets found him throwing homophobic slur, and there was also a post that saw him writing, “I wanna slip #Oomf a roofie n rape her a** all night.”

In his initial response to the criticism, Baby made it clear he was not swayed by the backlash. He said, “Y’all kan find every and any old tweet in the world from me. I don’t kare. I’m not even logged into my twitter and haven’t been for months.”

<br />

This, naturally, only made him land further in hot water to the point that he finally apologized for his tweets. In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, October 20, Baby admitted his initial response might make him look like he doesn’t “sympathize” with women who had been raped in their lives. However, he made it clear that he is now a different person and doesn’t share the same views as his past self.

<br />

It also applied to his old homophobic tweets, with Baby claiming that he has people from the LGBTQ+ community working with him. Thus, he assured people that he’s not a homophobe. He said in the caption of the video, “Playas f**k up anybody I hurt my bad. This ain’t a written statement, this all from the whoop sincerely.”