Rose Leslie Accidentally Shaved Kit Harington’s Hair

“It was rather hilarious, but also awful.”
Of all the things that Kit Harington is known for, his curly locks would have to be pretty high on that list.
Well, when Kit needed a trim amid the pandemic, he asked his wife, Rose Leslie, for a hand. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned.
“I was on FaceTime [with] a friend at the time,” Leslie told the New York Post. “He was like, ‘Can you do the back, because I can’t see it with the mirror?’ And I was so engrossed with my girlfriend, we were having such a lovely time, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah, fine, whatever.’”
“I had the phone in my right hand,” she continued. Now, it’s important to note here that Rose is right-handed. “I took the shears in my left hand, and…I dug too deep.”
“I dug too deep! It was rather hilarious, but also awful,” she added. “Fortunately, he looks great with a semi-shaved head, so it was fine.” And, given that Kit was spotted in June rocking a completely buzzed look, I’d certainly be inclined to agree.
Rose also shared some cute words of excitement about her pregnancy. “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”
All the best to Rose and the slightly less hairy Kit!
