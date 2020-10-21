Ritwik Bhowmik replaces Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the remake of Ishq?

The OTT platforms have thrown up several new talents in recent times. One such talent to get recognition is is Ritwik Bhowmik. The young lead of Amazon Prime’s Bandish Bandit has been praised for his performance in the web series.

According to Times of India, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was to make his debut with the remake of Malayalam film, Ishq. Though there’s been no offical confirmation, it was speculated that Neeraj Pandey would produce it and it would be directed by Chalo Dilli director, Shashant Shah. The latest report however suggests that producer Neeraj Pandeyis quite impressed with Bhowmik’s performance and is considering him for the lead role in Ishq instead of Junaid.

Junaid has earlier assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK that starred his father, Aamir, Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.