Riley Keough Remembers Her ‘Beautiful Angel’ Brother Benjamin On His Birthday 3 Months After Suicide

On what would have been her brother, Benjamin’s, 28th birthday, his pained sister took to social media to express how much she misses him, a couple of months after his tragic death. Riley Keough is still mourning Benjamin’s passing after the young man allegedly committed suicide.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress took to her platform earlier today to mark her beloved brother’s birthday.

Her heartbreaking words were sure to touch many of her followers, especially those who know the pain of losing someone they loved.

Just as she has also done in the past, Riley Keough also included a number of sweet, throwback pictures of her and her brother.

In a previous post she made it clear that she would give anything for even a minute with him again, writing: ‘Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother.’

The pics she shared on the platform feature the brother and sister posing together as youngsters and looking happy while others showed her and Benjamin when they were still innocent little kids.

‘Happy Birthday beautiful angel,’ she wrote alongside the images, adding a red heart emoji as well.

This tribute comes about three months after Benjamin put an end to his own life back in July.

Two days after his passing, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed via HollywoodLife that Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s son and the grandson of Priscilla Presley died after committing suicide, that being declared as the cause of death based on his ‘intra-oral shotgun wound.’

Riley expressed her pain online in the days that followed his death, writing: ‘Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother…I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.’



