Richmond v Geelong kick off time, tickets, everything you need to know

The AFL Grand Final is finally here after perhaps one of the most bizarre seasons in the sport’s long history.

Some 219 days after the season started, the Richmond Tigers and the Geelong Cats are the final two teams standing and will play-off for a prized premiership flag when they clash in the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

It will be the first AFL grand final to be played away from the MCG since 1991, the first ever to be played outside the state of Victoria and the first to be played at night.

But while Victoria laments the loss of its annual sporting showpiece, the cup will return home, with the grand final being the first all-Victorian affair since 2011.

Richmond is shooting for a third premiership in four seasons, and its second successive. As the higher-ranked team they will also wear their home guernsey and shorts, while the Cats will wear white shorts.

Gary Ablett and Dustin Martin will headling the 2020 AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Richmond. (Getty) (Getty)

What time does the AFL Grand Final start?

The AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong starts at 6.30pm AEST, meaning a 7.30pm start for those on AEDT on Saturday, October 24.

AWST: 4.30pm – WA

ACST: 6pm – NT

AEST (local): 6.30pm – QLD

ACDT: 7pm – SA

AEDT: 7.30pm – VIC, NSW, TAS, ACT

Where is the AFL Grand Final being played?

The AFL Grand Final will be played at Brisbane’s Gabba for the first time ever due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A patch of turf from the MCG has been transplanted into the Gabba in a symbolic gesture for the heritage of the game.

Eddie McGuire comments on drones to monitor AFL fans

Head-to-head

This season: Richmond 7.15 (57) defeated Geelong Cats 4.7 (31) at Metricon Stadium in Round 17.

Last meeting in a finals match: Richmond 12.13 (85) defeated Geelong Cats 9.12 (66) at the MCG in the second preliminary final, 2019.

Last meeting in a grand final: Richmond 16.18 (114) defeated Geelong Cats 15.15 (105) at the MCG in 1967.

Finals form

Both the Tigers and Cats had to do it the hard way to reach the AFL Grand Final, losing their qualifying finals against the Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide, respectively.

The Tigers made no mistake against the Saints in their semi-final, while the Cats thumped Collingwood in the other.

Richmond then overcame Port Adelaide by six in the preliminary final to advance to their third grand final in four years, while the Cats secured their grand final berth with a strong win over the Lions at the Gabba.

Richmond Tigers down Port Adelaide in the preliminary final. (Getty)

Key stats

This will be Richmond’s 25th grand final, having evenly recorded 12-wins and 12-losses across their previous 24 deciders. A 13th premiership would draw them level with Hawthorn and trail Essendon, Carlton (16 flags each) and Collingwood (15). They are the current reigning premiers of the AFL after taking home top honours in 2019.

This is Geelong’s 18th grand final, winning the most recent flag against Collingwood in 2011. They are 9-8 in AFL Grand Finals.

Sunday’s AFL Grand Final will be the third time Richmond and Geelong have met in the decider, after previous showdowns in 1931 (won by the Cats) and 1967 (won by the Tigers).

Who will umpire?

The AFL grand finals umpire are Matt Stevic, Simon Meredith and Craig Fleer. It will be Stevic’s seventh consecutive grand final.

Patrick Dangerfield stars for the Cats against Collingwood. (Getty)

Recent AFL Grand Final history

2019: Richmond Tigers 17.12 (114) def. GWS Giants 3.7 (25)

2018: West Coast Eagles 11. 13. (79) def. Collingwood 11. 8. (74)

2017: Richmond 16. 12. (108) def. Adelaide Crows 8. 12. (60)

2016: Western Bulldogs 13. 11. (89) def. Sydney Swans 10. 7. (67)

2015: Hawthorn 16. 11. (107) def. West Coast Eagles 8. 13. (61)

2014: Hawthorn 21. 11. (137) def. Sydney Swans 11. 8. (74)

The AFL grand final entertainment line-up for 2020

The AFL has confirmed the 2020 Grand Final entertainment will consist of an All-Australian line-up.

The grand final will feature performances during both pre-game and mid-game, with rising Aussie rock trio the DMA’s to headline the event.

Local pop powerhouse Cub Sport will play in its own backyard, while Wolfmother lead singer Andrew Stockdale will also perform.

