Rich The Kid Sued By Fashion Nova For Contract Breach

Rapper Rich The Kid, is reportedly sued by fashion brand Fashion Nova over breach of contract.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rich signed a contract with Fashion Nova in 2018. They say they paid him a $100,000 advance for a number of promotions and he was also to mention the brand on social media and in at least one of his songs.

He signed on to do the promo between October and December 2018, he did not and now the label is seeking $2.1 million in damages, claiming his failure to promote them led to significant financial losses.

The rapper responded to the lawsuit via his social media.

“Shit is crazy mothafuckas tryna sue a n*gga left and right,” he wrote. “It’s time for us to promote ownership not that slave sh*t.”

Rich was recently sued by former management and ordered by a judge to cough up over a million dollars.