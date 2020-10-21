Home Entertainment ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant BLASTS Jamal Bryant In New Housewives CLIP!

'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant BLASTS Jamal Bryant In New Housewives CLIP!

Bradley Lamb
In an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant is seen expressing concerns over her relationship with former husband and current boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

“We’ve been doing this long distance for a minute. I feel good about it. Okay, I’m lying. I don’t feel good about it. I have moments when I’m not feeling good about it. You know, you’re in another city. There are moments when I’m like, ‘Ugh, it’s really tough,'” she explains.

She continues in the confessional, adding, “Going ring shopping with Juan, I’m happy for Robyn, but it makes me realize what I can’t have right now.”

