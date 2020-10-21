‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant BLASTS Jamal Bryant In New Housewives CLIP!

In an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant is seen expressing concerns over her relationship with former husband and current boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

“We’ve been doing this long distance for a minute. I feel good about it. Okay, I’m lying. I don’t feel good about it. I have moments when I’m not feeling good about it. You know, you’re in another city. There are moments when I’m like, ‘Ugh, it’s really tough,'” she explains.

She continues in the confessional, adding, “Going ring shopping with Juan, I’m happy for Robyn, but it makes me realize what I can’t have right now.”

She goes on to say, “I’m missing you. But in all seriousness Jamal, I feel like the only other option is we not continue down this road. But for me, that’s not an option. I think I’m the only one feeling this way.”

Watch the clip below.