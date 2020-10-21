Reba McEntire Treats Fans to a Sweet Pic of Her With ‘Sugar Tot’ Boyfriend Rex Linn

Instagram

The country singer and the ‘CSI: Miami’ actor, whom she dubs ‘very funny’ and ‘smart,’ started dating in January as she shares that ‘getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting.’

Reba McEntire is a proud girlfriend of Rex Linn. Two weeks after confirming that she is dating the former “CSI: Miami” star, the country music icon took to her Instagram account to treat fans to a sweet picture of her with her “sugar tot” boyfriend.

In the Monday, October 19 post, the 65-year-old singer shared a photo of her all smiles while sitting next to her beau as the two enjoyed some quality time together during their Montana trip. “Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13,” she wrote alongside the snap, revealing her term of endearment for him.

The “Back to God” singer’s post was met with positive comments from her online devotees. One user gushed, “Great picture of you and your man!!!!” Another individual raved, “What a cute looking couple!!” A third exclaimed, “Love this! Wishing you all the happiness!”

Sharing a similar photo on his own Instagram page was Reba’s boyfriend Rex. The 63-year-old, however, offered a different caption. “TATER TOT,” he penned in reference to his nickname for her. “Angel on the ground (and on a cooler). @reba.”

Reba revealed that she and the “Young Sheldon” actor were an item in the October 5 episode of “Living & Learning With Reba McEntire” podcast. Spilling that they have been together since January, she said, “(From) February on, it was the COVID pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime (sic). And that’s a really good way to get to know people.”

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she continued. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too.”

Reba’s new romance with Rex came after she ended her relationship with photographer Anthony Lasuzzo in November 2019. Prior to that, she was married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015.