Reagan Campbell-Gillard takes aim at Brad Arthur critics, Parramatta Eels

NSW and Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has staunchly defended Eels coach Brad Arthur following scathing criticism levelled at the club over its NRL finals exit.

Arthur has guided the Eels from competition cellar-dwellers to top four contenders during his tenure but the popular coach has come under attack for his 1-5 finals record despite the Eels having one of the better rosters in the NRL.

Ever since Parramatta was eliminated from the finals, talk has intensified about Arthur’s style of coaching and whether he needs to take more of an analytical approach in order to lead the club to their first premiership since 1986.

The speculation surrounding the coach’s position didn’t sit well with Campbell-Gillard, with the fiery forward taking aim at the club’s critics.

Eels want change in Arthur’s footy philosophies

“Brad is definitely the bloke for the (Eels) job, he has turned my football around,” Campbell-Gillard told AAP.

“The respect he has for the players, and the players for him is massive.”

Since the loss to South Sydney former greats of the club and the media have put forward several ideas on how to get the club to lift and extra gear.

Stories doing the rounds that the club may seek to add the likes of Tim Sheens or Shane Flanagan to assist Arthur while claims of a disconnect between Arthur and football manager Mark O’Neil have also emerged.

Gutherson a NSW utility option: Sterlo

Campbell-Gillard sent a pointed message to critics who think Arthur isn’t the best coach for the club.

“I think all those opinions have probably got to be kept to themselves. Brad is an excellent coach, I will back him 100 per cent,” the prop added.

“All those reports, I found pretty off. That’s not what he is about and it’s not what should be around about him.

“It doesn’t reflect everything he does for everyone at the club.

“This competition is a very tough competition, if not the toughest in the world.

“It’s very hard to make semi-finals.

“If you think you could do a better job, come try and do it. You wouldn’t last a week.”