Rapper Young Buck’s SHOT By Girlfriend – GRAPHIC IMAGES!!

Young Buck almost lost his life yesterday, has learned. Police say that the former G-Unit rapper’s girlfriend got sick and tired of him, pulled out a gun, and shot at Buck..

The woman, Lucretia Neil, allegedly let the hammer sing out at him during a domestic dispute at a home in Tennessee Tuesday, per reports.

An eyewitness snapped a picture of Neil pointing a gun towards the “Shawty Wanna Ride” rhymer’s truck at the foot of a driveway. It’s unclear whether anyone was hit with gunfire.

learned that police are saying they DO believe that Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was wounded. They are working to locate the “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper, so they can speak with him.

Lucresia was booked into the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.