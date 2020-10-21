Ram Charan to introduce Junior NTR in the new RRR teaser tomorrow

Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next film, RRR, is already creating waves all across India. The film will see, for the first time, Ram Charan and Junior NTR on the screen together. And this is not just a treat for the Telugu audience. The film will have a pan India release since it will have several dubbed versions.

The film’s teaser is all set to release tomorrow and with it, Ram Charan (who plays the role of Ramaraju) in the movie will be introducing Junior NTR’s character, Bheem, to the audience. One of the biggest highlights of the Hindi teaser is the fact that Ram Charan has himself has dubbed for the Hindi version.

The new teaser, which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, is the second one to be released. Earlier in March this year, the makers had released the first teaser, which was titled #BheemForRamaraju, in which Junior NTR had lent his voice for Ram Charan’s introduction.

For all those who missed out on the first teaser here it is:

RRR will be one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2021. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya.