Raiders send entire starting OL home due to COVID-19 concerns

Lisa Witt
Instead of feeling hyped coming off a bye week and a preceding 40-32 win over rivals the Kansas City Chiefs that propelled them to 3-2 on the season, the Las Vegas Raiders may now be wondering if a Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in jeopardy of being moved to a later date.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (h/t Nick Shook) reported that the Raiders are placing offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The situation then escalated when head coach Jon Gruden told reporters that he was sending all five starting offensive linemen home because they apparently were in contact with Brown.

