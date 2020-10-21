Prince William Isn’t Happy With Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Prima Donna Manoeuvres’ About Son’s Birth

WENN/John Rainford

In ‘Battle of Brothers’, it is claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was so bothered that he and his wife Kate Middleton only met their newborn nephew Archie after waiting for ‘a full eight days’.

Details about the secret arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie have found their way out online. In his book “Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult”, British historian Robert Lacey writes that it was one of the things that strain the relationship between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William.

“On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” Lacey claims in the book. “Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5.26 A.M., allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.”

However, the royal family only released a statement about the arrival of the baby eight hours later. In the statement, the Duchess of Sussex was said to be going “into labor” with the Duke of Sussex by her side. “Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 P.M. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” the 76-year-old author reveals.

The move wasn’t appreciated by Prince William, who reportedly “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.” The Duke of Cambridge was said to be so bothered that he and his wife Kate Middleton only met their newborn nephew after waiting for “a full eight days.”

Meanwhile, “the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby.” Lacey further notes in the book, “It seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn’t bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin.”

In addition to Lacey’s book, another book about the royal Fab Four titled “Finding Freedom” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was released earlier this year. ” ‘Finding Freedom’ has made things worse between them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “There continues to be issues between the brothers.”