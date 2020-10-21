Pregnant Rose Leslie Says She’s “Thrilled” About New Baby

Ygritte and Jon Snow never got their happy ending, but Rose Leslie and Kit Harington certainly will. The couple, who made the fairytale thing official when they got married in a Scottish castle in 2018, are now getting ready to welcome their first child.

In a new interview with The New York Post, Rose, who will next star in the new Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, spoke about her pregnancy for the first time. The Good Fight alum teased just how excited she is to be a mom.

“I am thrilled to be expecting,” Rose shared with the outlet. “And I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

Rose and Kit met on the set of their hit HBO series in 2011, when Rose joined the cast as Jon’s Wildling lover. Though Ygritte ultimately met the fate of so many Game of Thrones characters before her (in her case, it was an arrow that sadly took her out), the pair’s real-life romance continued.