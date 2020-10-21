Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda donate money for rain-hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad was hit badly by the rains last week and the floods have terribly affected the city. According to a report, the government has to relocate 37,000 people from low lying areas.
As always the film industry was at the forefront to help in these times of need. The Telugu stars came out in full force to help their city deal with the crises. According to reports, Prabhas who’s one of the most highest paid actors down South has decided to donate Rs 1.5 crore for relief work for the flood-hit Telangana. Nagarjuna Akkineni too will donate Rs 50 lakhs while Ravi Teja will donate Rs 10 lakhs towards the CM Relief Fund.
Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR too have decided to do their bit in these critical times and donate huge sums. While Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 1 crore, JR NTR has donated Rs 50 lakhs. Vijay Deverakonda who’s in Europe and sent his prayers for the people of Hyderabad on Twitter, too donated Rs 10 lakhs for the welfare of the masses. A sweet getsure indeed. Trust our stars to come forward everytime there’s a crises in the country.