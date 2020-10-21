Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda donate money for rain-hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad was hit badly by the rains last week and the floods have terribly affected the city. According to a report, the government has to relocate 37,000 people from low lying areas.



As always the film industry was at the forefront to help in these times of need. The Telugu stars came out in full force to help their city deal with the crises. According to reports, Prabhas who’s one of the most highest paid actors down South has decided to donate Rs 1.5 crore for relief work for the flood-hit Telangana. Nagarjuna Akkineni too will donate Rs 50 lakhs while Ravi Teja will donate Rs 10 lakhs towards the CM Relief Fund.