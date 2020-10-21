Pout perfect! Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the no makeup selfie in her latest post

Kareena Kapoor Khan has one of the most entertaining social media pages right now. Whether it’s her life in the lockdown or resuming the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, she keeps updating her fans on the latest happenings in her life.

Kareena posted a selfie with the perfect pout on Instagram today. With no make-up and no filters, Kareena looked absolutely stunning as she expressed her excitement to go back home after wrapping up Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. She captioned the selfie, “Just pouting away… excited to go home.”

Kareena is all sexcited be back home after wrapping the film as she is expecting her second child. Last week Kareena had got all emotional about wrapping up the shoot of Lal Singh Chaddha and had posted a picture from sets with Aamir Khan on her Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote, “nd all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”