Porsha Williams Slams Candiace Dillard For Pressing Charges Against Monique Samuels

In a recent episode of Bravo’s Chatroom, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams slammed Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Williams for pressing charges against Monique Samuels.

The ladies got into a major physical altercation during the current series.

“Come on Candiace, you know better than that. You actually had a knife at Ashley. Now, what if Ashley would have gone and called the police and tried to press charges on you? Like come on, let’s be real. That was your friend, you had an argument. It did not end well, however, don’t go to the next level. I think that’s too much.”

She continued, “And I’m glad you spoke up Gizelle.”

Gizelle chimes in, agreeing with Porsha. “I did, I said I don’t…I feel like she does need to have some accountability. Jail time is not the accountability that I’m looking for.”