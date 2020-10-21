Porsha Williams Addresses The Nightmare And Police Brutality In Nigeria

Porsha Williams is another one of your favorite celebrities who is supporting Nigeria. Check out her heartbreaking post on IG.

‘This is a nightmare😥! Police brutality must come to an end around the world !! I’ll continue to pray for my brothers and sisters in Nigeria to remain strong and brave as they fight the good fight! #Goodtrouble The people must be heard!! #EndSars,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Porsha, this evening it got worse! The army cornered the protestors. They shut off the lights at Lekki toll gate and shot at them in the dark while they sat on the floor singing the Nigerian national anthem. 100s shot many dead.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Sister, I’m so proud of you and all that you’re doing! Keep up the good work. 😘’

Someone else said: ‘This is how you productively utilize your platform. 💪🏽💪🏽’ and a follower posted this message: ‘This IS a nightmare Porsha .. a sad day for every Nigerian Youth 💔 thanks for letting us know you see us and support us.’

One other follower said: ‘Thank you, Porsha for lending your voice,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Porsha, thank you, my heart bleeds for my people😭.’

One other follower said: ‘Thank you @porsha4real. I have my boyfriend in Abuja I’m so worried right now,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Thank you so much @porsha4real for using your platform!! ✊🏿✊🏿🦅.’

Someone else said: ‘Thank you, Porsha. They’re killing our youths😭’

In other news, Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account in which she is telling fans all about a show that she loved. Check out what this is.

‘Omg !!!!! Y’all, this show is the baddest show on TV hands down! Epic 🔥🙌🏾 I have cried, laughed, screamed at the telly, and everything in between. Give credit when it’s due 🔥 #Bingeworthy,’ Porsha captioned her post.



