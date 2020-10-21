Police investigate after two women stabbed in incident under Eiffel Tower

French police have launched an investigation after two women were stabbed near the Eiffel Tower in an apparent racist incident.

The victims were injured with a knife near the famous Paris monument on Sunday, after an altercation involving “an unleashed dog”.

Police confirmed in a statement that they had intervened “following a police call for help for two women with stab wounds at the Champ-de-Mars” around 20:00 (CET).

Two other women are in police custody on Tuesday, according to the Paris public prosecutor’s office, and an investigation for attempted intentional homicide has been opened.

Paris firefighters confirmed on Tuesday to AFP that they intervened around 20:50 in Paris on Sunday to rescue two women.

No information about the incident was initially released by authorities, which led to some criticism from online users.

It follows rising tensions in France over the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty in the Paris suburbs last Friday.

Members of the country’s Muslim community have complained of increased Islamophobia caused by a government clampdown on mosques and Muslim organisations.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the “Cheikh Yassine Collective” would be dissolved due to its “direct” implication in the attack on Samuel Paty, and stated that further measures against radical Islam are to be taken in the coming days.