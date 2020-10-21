Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan return to Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan had been shooting in North India for Laal Singh Chaddha since the past few weeks alongside Aamir Khan. Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal that the film’s shooting has wrapped up and that she’s excited to come back home. Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child and is hoping to wrap up all her work commitments before she takes a break. Kareena was snapped arriving back in Mumbai with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan this afternoon.

Saif and Taimur had also accompanied Kareena for the shooting schedule and today the family returned back to base. Dressed in a pretty white suit, the actress looked glamorous as ever. Check out all the pictures below…