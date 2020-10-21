Phil Collins Seeks to End Ex-Wife’s Armed Occupation of His Mansion With Lawsuit

WENN/Johnny Louis

The ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ singer is suing his ex-wife Orianne Cevey and her new husband Thomas Bates for unlawful detainer and forcible entry after they refuse to vacate his house in Florida.

Phil Collins‘ ex-wife Orianne Cevey has reportedly taken over his Miami mansion with armed guards to keep him out of his own property. According to a lawsuit filed by the British singer last week, the mother of two hired a crew of at least four armed guards to patrol the home, changed the security codes for the alarms, blocked surveillance cameras and barred real estate agents from showing the house.

For this reason, the 69-year-old star is suing his ex-wife. The suit also alleged that Orianne and her new husband Thomas Bates are “threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force.”

The lawsuit stated, “An injunction is urgently needed to end an armed occupation and takeover of the Phil Collins home by his ex girlfriend and her new husband, the defendants in the action.” In the 96-page filing, it’s said that the jewelry store owner is threatening to release private information about her famous ex unless he pays her “a preposterous amount of money based on an oral agreement that does not exist.”

Phil is also concerned about his memorabilia, including multiple awards and instruments, believing that “Mrs. Bates or Mr. Bates or their agents will remove, conceal or destroy valuable and irreplaceable personal property.”

Phil’s attorney Jeffrey Fisher said in a statement to Miami Herald, “Mrs. Bates, as she is now known, is trying to shake down Phil Collins for money, and as his attorney and former federal prosecutor, I have zero tolerance for that type of behavior. I’m going to use every legal remedy to get her out of the house.”

On one of the concerns Phil addressed in his lawsuit, a judge has put an agreement in place that protects his personal and irreplaceable property still located at the residence. On Tuesday, October 20, the judge ruled that the “In the Air Tonight” hitmaker’s team has the right to enter the residence and specify which items are his. If both parties agree the items are solely his, they will be sent to Collins, or else the property will be sent to storage, where it will remain until a hearing or settlement conference happens.

Phil was reportedly furious after finding out Orianne, with whom he shares two sons, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, married another man, 31-year-old businessman and musician Thomas, in Las Vegas back in August. He was demanding that his ex vacate his Florida house by August 6, four days after she married her new husband.