Phaedra Parks Looks Gorgeous During Her Latest Golf Photo Session

Phaedra Parks took some of her friends and went to play golf. The ladies also had an amazing photo session, and from the pics, you can see how much fun they had there.

People are praising Phaedra’s looks in the comments.

‘#Girls just want to #golf Thank you @mealsonwheelsatlanta & @bentley_atlanta for a fantastic fun-filled day 😍🏌🏾‍♀️#PiedmontDrivingClub,’ Phaedra said.

Someone else said: ‘What a fun day!. Phaedra, thanks for bringing the love, fun, and laughter. The girlfriend day my spirited needed in these covid days. 🙏’

Another follower posted this: ‘Beautiful!.😍@.I feel all that good energy through your pictures!💯💯’ and someone else said: ‘Omg! let’s play when you come out to LA❤️❤️❤️’

One other follower posted: ‘Phadrea… you are looking great! Miss you!’ and another commenter said: ‘All yall look blessed favored and filled with the holy spirit. Send me some of my amazing brownstone sisters.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Yes! Girls love golf too! 💕 Looking good ladies,’ and one other commenter said: ‘Very Pretty still. You changed something, though. Still looks great.’

Another commenter posted this message: ‘I thought you were dark-skinned how you [email protected] now I hope you aren’t dying yo skin …..”who taught you to hate your selves.”’

Someone else said: ‘Lady of many talents! You were having so much fun. Love the hair color! Cuteness never fails. 💜’

One other follower posted this: ‘You’re so inspiring to keep going living life raising 2 kings after all the negative things you’ve endured in the past. what’s your secret? Love you @phaedraparks. I wish we could sit down and I tell you some of my story that I’m currently trying to write a book.’

In other news, Phaedra Parks shared a photo on her social media account. In the photo, she is with her two boys, and fans love to see them.

‘#Reminiscing about when #Sundays were about going to #church with no mask required #boymom #flashback ❣️’ Phaedra captioned her post.



