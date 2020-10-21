Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as head coach

Another NBA head-coaching vacancy has been filled.
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly hired Stan Van Gundy as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.
The news comes one day after the Indiana Pacers came to terms with former Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren. Seven of the open head-coaching positions in the NBA have now been filled. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets still are searching for their next bench boss.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Van Gundy’s deal will be for four years.
Van Gundy previously compiled a 523-384 record in 11-plus seasons as head coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
The 61-year-old served as a TNT analyst since being relieved of his duties as coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons in 2018.
