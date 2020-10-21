Peer-to-peer NFT sales surge as average purchase price increases 7X By Cointelegraph

Peer-to-peer NFT sales surge as average purchase price increases 7X
Non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles have been selling like hotcakes over the past couple of months as volumes on peer-to-peer marketplaces surge.
From NFTs representing NBA finals moments to crypto industry character cards, the total lifetime NFT volume on the blockchain alone has exceeded $120 million, according to crypto research firm Messari.
