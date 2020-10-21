Padres star Tommy Pham stabbing suspect still on the loose

Tommy Pham is doing better after being stabbed in the back nearly two weeks ago, but no arrests have been made and the suspect still is on the loose, according to TMZ Sports.

The San Diego Padres outfielder was stabbed outside of Pacer’s Gentleman’s Club on Oct. 11. He exited the venue just after 10:30 p.m. and confronted a group of people who were gathering near his car. He asked the men to move away from his vehicle, but police reports say that things between Pham and the other men turned violent, resulting in the 32-year-old being cut by a blade.

TMZ Sports has a video of the incident, and you can clearly see that Pham’s shirt is soaked in blood. Later in the video, emergency crews can be seen giving him medical attention.

Pham is expected to make a full recovery and he’ll likely be just fine for the 2021 season. He released the following statement one day after the incident, according to ESPN:

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a statement. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the [San Diego Police Department] as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham didn’t have that great of a season for the Padres, hitting .211 with 12 RBI and three home runs in 31 games. He was far better in the postseason, though, batting .375 with one RBI.