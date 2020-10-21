Oil Stockpiles Fell by 1 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

© .



.com — Oil stockpiles declined roughly in line with expectations last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

fell 1 million barrels, against expectations for a draw of 1.02 million barrels. That comes a week after crude stocks fell 3.8 million barrels.

Inventory has fallen in all but one of the last six weeks as the economy tries to come back to life after Covid-related shut downs earlier this year.

, the U.S. benchmark, fell 2% in morning trading ahead of the data release.

Crude oil stored at , Oklahoma, increased 975,000 barrels compared to an expected build of 1.1 million barrels.