Offset Talks About Misinformation About Voting Rights for Felons in New PSA

The Migos rapper, who had a few run-ins with the law in the past, opens up about his complicated journey to get his voting rights back in a new get-out-the-vote PSA ahead of November 3 presidential election.

Joining forces with Rolling Stone for the video, the 28-year-old first looked back at his first experience being a felon at the age of 17. “I feel like basically I just didn’t count. My probation told me that you can’t vote. If you got a felony, it just made me feel like I wasn’t wanted to I wasn’t supposed to be involved,” he recalled.

While he believed he could never vote again, the estranged husband of Cardi B was encouraged by his mother to get “involved” as she told him, “your voice matter.” Her reassurance led him to call his lawyer to make sure that he would not make any more mistakes, and helped him to finally find out that he was eligible to vote.

“Look what we’ve done so far,” the father of four said as footage from his hometown Atlanta and Black Lives Matter protests appeared. “It still could be 10 times better, but you’ve gotta vote.”

“That’s what changes the rules, change the laws. I really felt good voting, because I was told I couldn’t, or I was told I wouldn’t be able to clean up or get away from my past, and look where I’m at now,” he concluded his message. “I voted and I was able to be a part of where I live which is at home here in America. My voice matters.”

Offset exercised his right to vote for the first time back in June. At the time, he took part in the primary election in Atlanta. Since it was his first time voting experience in 28 years, the “Clout” rapper took to Instagram to share his joy to his fans.

Posting a video recorded outside a polling location, Offset declared, “I feel good. I feel proud.” He then noted, “I’m tryna make a difference so, I came out in my state, Georgia. Atlanta come vote. Come hit these polls up. Everybody been going through the same thing and we can fix it and make a change by voting.”