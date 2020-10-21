No escape! Moment four police cars smoothly box in and stop a getaway driver on a busy motorway

Four police cars managed to stop a suspect on the M1 motorway by surrounding the target car on all sides.

The four police cars combined to make a rolling roadblock to bring the suspect’s car to a halt without causing any damage.

The first police car blocked the road ahead, while two others prevented the suspect from changing lane. The final police car ‘closed’ the box by preventing escape from the rear.

Northamptonshire Police began chasing a suspect BMW on the M1 motorway yesterday

Officers driving BMW X5s sought to box in the suspect’s car which had triggered an intelligence alert

The four police cars closed in around the BMW and forced it to stop by boxing it in

As the four police BMW X5s slow down around the suspect’s BMW, the police cars close in and tighten up on target’s car.

The four police cars, having blocked the suspect, convince him to slow down and stop where he is arrested.

The dramatic incident happened on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the driver was arrested at the scene.

The car, which had been linked to crimes in the West Midlands Police area, triggered an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system alert.

Ex RAF Tornado navigator John Nichol praised the officers’ action in stopping the suspect

Northamptonshire Police posted footage of the dramatic stop on its Twitter feed, describing it as: ‘Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) at its finest’.

The force added: ‘Safely stopped, vehicle recovered and driver detained.’

One social media user responded to the video: ‘Extraordinary – like watching the Red Arrows on the motorway. What speed was this?’

The police unit responded that the suspect was going at a maximum of 65mph through a section of roadworks.

Ex RAF Tornado navigator John Nichol, who saw the video on Twitter said: ‘Well done all concerned. Excellent job!’