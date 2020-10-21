Nine Chilean cargo shipping companies approved to develop joint blockchain platform By Cointelegraph

Nine Chilean cargo shipping companies approved to develop joint blockchain platform
Chile’s National Economic Prosecutor’s Office, or FNE, has granted approval to nine national freight maritime cargo companies to establish a joint venture to develop a blockchain platform, the first of its kind in the region.
According to MundoMaritimo.cl, the platform will be named Global Shipping Business Network, or GSBN. It aims to handle all the processes related to maritime cargo such as document issuance and cargo clearance, among other services.
