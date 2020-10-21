Nigerians Protest Police Brutality –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

new video loaded: Nigerians Protest Police Brutality

transcript

transcript

Nigerians Protest Police Brutality

Tens of thousands of Nigerians across the country have been protesting for weeks against police brutality. Several people were shot during demonstrations in Lagos Tuesday night.

[protesters chanting] “I’m tired! I am tired!” [gunshots] [gunshots] “Everyone stay down, stay down. Stay down.”

