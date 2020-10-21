new video loaded: Nigerians Protest Police Brutality
Nigerians Protest Police Brutality
Tens of thousands of Nigerians across the country have been protesting for weeks against police brutality. Several people were shot during demonstrations in Lagos Tuesday night.
[protesters chanting] “I’m tired! I am tired!” [gunshots] [gunshots] “Everyone stay down, stay down. Stay down.”
