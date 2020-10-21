Nigeria protest violence: Several dead after security forces open fire in Lagos, witnesses say

But thousands of protesters pledged to stay in the streets this week even after major cities imposed curfews, saying past attempts at reform had fallen short — and that they would not stop until wrongdoers in law enforcement have been brought to justice.

Witnesses captured video of uniformed men approaching a crowd late Tuesday in an upscale suburb called Lekki. People sang the Nigerian national anthem as shots rang out, video showed.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, described the unrest as one of the “darkest hours from our history as a people” on Wednesday but said authorities had recorded only one fatality at the hospital. It was “an isolated case,” he tweeted.

Thirty were injured, said Sanwo-Olu, who added that authorities will investigate the shooting.

The Nigerian president did not address the bloodshed in a Wednesday statement, appealing instead for calm and patience as police reforms “gather pace.” The military said there were no soldiers at the scene of the violence, tweeting on its official account: “Fake News!!!” (A military spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.)

Protesters and human rights groups, as well as the head of the United Nations, disputed the official record on Wednesday.

“All I heard was bullets — left, right and center,” said a 37-year-old man who recorded a live Instagram video at the demonstration in front of the Lekki toll plaza.

At least four people around him died, said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he feared retribution.

“There was no warning,” he said, breaking down in tears.

He ran through the night to escape, he said.

Hundreds had gathered that afternoon at the normally busy toll plaza in defiance of a -hour curfew, dancing to West African pop music in the street, numerous videos show.

Camille Shaiyen, a 28-year-old bank employee, briefly stopped by to hand out rice and chicken.

“It was calm,” she said. “There was a team of people cleaning. There were people helping with parking. No chaos.”

Some protesters held umbrellas to shield them from the sun. Many waved Nigerian flags, believing it would protect them from security forces.

“Sit down,” a woman advised the crowds, according to footage from the scene. “Don’t run. Raise your flag. They won’t attack you.”

Just after 7 p.m., however, uniformed men surrounded the crowd. Video captured the streetlights going out. Gunfire erupted. Then screams.

“Nothing in my life could have prepared me for what I saw,” said Shaiyen, who later watched live streams on Instagram.

At least 15 civilians have died across the country since the protests began earlier this month, said Isa Sanusi, a spokesman for Amnesty International in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The number of casualties from the Lekki shooting remained unclear Wednesday, he said, but the group has received “credible evidence” of multiple deaths and is still conducting interviews with hospitals.

Nationwide protests erupted on Oct. 7 after video emerged of officers from the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, shooting an unarmed man.

Global celebrities — including Rihanna, Cardi B, Burna Boy and the Nigerian soccer star Odion Jude Ighalo — have rallied behind the cause, helping the hashtag #EndSARS go viral.

The movement has grabbed significant attention in the United States, where supporters drew parallels to Black Lives Matter.

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Buhari and the Nigerian military to end the “violent crackdown.”

“The U.S. must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton joined the chorus of condemnation, calling on authorities to “stop killing young #EndSars protesters.”

SARS was formed nearly three decades ago to fight violent crime, including kidnapping and robbery.

The officers, who often worked in plain clothes, developed a reputation for stopping young people, accusing them of theft and then stealing their money, activists say. The Nigerian Police Force said it has fired at least two officers since the demonstrations began and has vowed to probe past atrocities with the help of civil society leaders.

After the Nigerian president disbanded the unit this month and vowed to fix the country’s police force, protesters took issue with the government’s plan to redeploy officers widely viewed as dangerous. Protests grew.

Amnesty International said it has documented 82 cases of the squad’s abuses in the past three years, including beating, hanging, mock execution, sexual assault and waterboarding.

In Lagos, the continent’s largest city, unrest escalated on Tuesday following news reports that officers had killed two people. A crowd torched a police station, and protesters blocked roads.

The Nigerian Police Force deployed anti-riot officers to “protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Bulama Bukarti, a Nigerian lawyer in London who represents victims of police brutality, called on authorities to use restraint.