Nicki Minaj Shares First Photo Of Her Baby

Baby joy! Nicki Minaj has posted the first photo of her son on Instagram.
Today, Oct. 21, she shared a cute pic of her baby’s tiny foot and captioned it, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”
Nicki shares her son with husband Kenneth Petty, and, hours later, he shared a similar photo on Instagram and wrote, “Little boy.”
After one year of dating, the “Super Bass” rapper married Kenneth in October 2019.
Nicki revealed she was expanding her family in July when she shared a few pics of her baby bump on Instagram.
“#Preggers,” she captioned one pic.
In another she said, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
Since her baby’s arrival, Nicki has been getting a ton of gifts from her friends and family.
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West are only a few people who sent the Grammy-nominated artist a nice card to wish her well.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” Nicki said on Instagram. “It meant the world to me.”
“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
