Nicki Minaj Publicly Shows Support To The People In Nigeria

More and more celebrities are speaking out about what’s been going on in Nigeria, and now, Nicki Minaj is one of them. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2020

Someone commented: ‘Thanks so much, Princess am so happy this came from you… My friends always laugh at me because I love you so much; they think u don’t know Nigeria exists, am going to burst their DM with d screenshot of this post. #barbz4life #EndSARS.’

Another follower said: ‘you are such an amazing person! Nobody can tell me otherwise; not only are you raising your son, but you are taking time out to show that you care for millions of people while ignoring negativity.’

Someone else in Nigeria said this: ‘many lives have been cut short in the last two weeks by our government. It’s so sad seeing the people we elected into power killing the youth. Now I hope the world understands why an average Nigerian wants to leave his or her country by all means.’

A follower said: ‘This is how you bring awareness, not saying you are doing something in private,’ and someone else posted this: ‘We Stan a Queen using her platform to raise awareness!’

One other commenter posted: ‘People will still find a way to hate on her speaking on this very important topic.’

Nicki received praise for talking about this sensitive subject.

In other news, not too long ago, it’s been revealed that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are very happy parents!

According to previous reports, the rapper gave birth to her first child, and now, the female emcee herself confirmed that she is indeed a new mom!



