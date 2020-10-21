Nicki Minaj Posts First Picture of Baby Son on Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

The ‘Anaconda’ female rapper is celebrating her first anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty by sharing on social media the first-ever photo of their bundle of joy.

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her first wedding anniversary by posting the first image of her newborn baby son.

The rapper has posted a shot of her husband Kenneth Petty‘s hand holding their kid’s tiny foot on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” she captioned the picture.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker became a first-time mum at the end of last month (Sep20).

The name of the baby is still kept under wraps. A twitter user recently claimed the newborn was named Jeremiah Maraj-Petty, but Nicki quickly shut it down. “Not my baby. Not his name,” she reacted. “Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”

Nicki Minaj was very secretive about her pregnancy. After dropping hints numerous times, she only confirmed she had a bun in the oven in July. The rapstress also gave a brief story about her pregnancy struggles, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either.”

As the couple were preparing for the arrival of their first child together, Kenneth filed a legal motion seeking to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he could be by his wife’s side when she gave birth. His request was granted by a judge.

She has since received congratulations and well wishes from her famous friends including Beyonce Knowles, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye… & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world (sic).”