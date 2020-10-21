Nicki Minaj Lends Her Support To The #EndSARS Movement

New mom Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share her support for the #EndSARS movement after the Nigerian protests took a bloody turn.

Demonstrators took to Twitter to share shocking images of the aftermath of an alleged attack by the military. As they demonstrated peacefully, soldiers allegedly fired rounds at them before trying to clean up the evidence from both the streets and the hospitals.

Demonstrators have taken part in protests across the country for nearly two weeks over claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion by a police unit know as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The unit was reportedly disbanded, but the corrupt officers remain employed. Nigeria wants change.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS,” Minaj tweeted.

Several other celebrities also spoke out in support of the protests.