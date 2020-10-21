Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj Lends Her Support To The #EndSARS Movement

Nicki Minaj Lends Her Support To The #EndSARS Movement

Bradley Lamb
New mom Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share her support for the #EndSARS movement after the Nigerian protests took a bloody turn.

Demonstrators took to Twitter to share shocking images of the aftermath of an alleged attack by the military. As they demonstrated peacefully, soldiers allegedly fired rounds at them before trying to clean up the evidence from both the streets and the hospitals.

