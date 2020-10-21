NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 7 straight up

Week 7 of the NFL season comes with several intriguing matchups.

The Steelers and Titans meet in a battle of undefeated teams in the 1 p.m. window, and that promises to be a tight matchup between two black-and-blue teams. There are seven divisional matchups, including a 4:25 p.m. showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks. That will be a showcase between Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.

The prime-time slots feature a “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Buccaneers and Raiders and a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bears and Rams.

It’s a tough schedule to pick, but Sporting News is back for more:

Last Week: 7-5 (before Monday’s games)

Season: 24-15 (before Monday’s games)

With that in mind, below are our picks and predictions for Week 7 of the NFL season. As always, our point spreads are courtesy of Sports Insider.