New Clip Shows The Braxton Family’s Reaction To Tamar Braxton’s Suicide Attempt

This year has definitely been a trying year for many people, and one person that we are sending continued prayers to is Tamar Braxton.

Back in July, it was reported that she was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles following an attempted suicide. She was found unresponsive by her, now ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, at the time.

Now it looks like her family’s reaction to the incident will appear on the upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values.” In a new clip released from the new season, viewers are able to see the reaction of Toni Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Towanda Braxton, and Traci Braxton.

The clip also shows that Toni Braxton was actually at the recording studio when she received the call about Tamar being rushed to the hospital.

As we previously reported, following her suicide attempt, Tamar spoke out and said, “In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

Tamar also expressed her desire to no longer be in business with WeTv, which is the home of “Braxton Family Values.” In the statement, she continued, “I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

Following her statement, WeTv announced that they would release Tamar from her contract, however, they were still airing her spinoff show, “Get Your Life.”

