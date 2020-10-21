Miley Cyrus Details Spooky Alien Encounter That Left Her ‘Shaken’

Instagram

The ‘We Can’t Stop’ singer claims she was chased down ‘by some sort of UFO’ in San Bernardino where she made an eye contact with alien, and can’t ‘look at the sky the same’ since then.

Miley Cyrus had a crazy experience of alien encounter that changed her mind on extraterrestrial beings. Speaking to Rick Owens for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old singer/actress reveals she once got chased down by UFO and made an eye contact with alien while passing through San Bernardino.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” she recalled. While admitting that she was using weed wax at the time, she insisted, “I’m pretty sure about what I saw.”

Of what she saw that night, she shared, “But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

Miley claimed the experience left her “shaken for, like, five days.” She added, “It f**ked me up.” Since then, “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same,” she said. “I thought they might come back.”

Though she “didn’t feel threatened at all” by the supposed alien’s presence, the “Hannah Montana” alum described how the encounter left her with a lingering feeling. “…but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she explained.

During the interview, Miley also revealed that she has been working on a Metallica cover album. “I’m here working on that,” she said of the place where she made the phone call. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”