Melbourne school closed over new COVID-19 case; Virus alert for Bathurst 1000 attendees; Police bust alleged childcare scam; Pope endorses same-sex civil unions

By A Current Affair Staff< class="text--">17:05

NSW Police yesterday arrested 13 people in raids on multiple homes in a dramatic bust on an alleged childcare fraud syndicate filmed by A Current Affair.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Strikeforce Mercury’s tactical team pulled on balaclavas, strapped themselves into bulletproof vests and armed themselves with weapons.

The heavily-armed officers smashed through more than a dozen front doors across Sydney’s south west to bust the alleged fraudsters, who are accused of claiming government subsidies while pretending to run family daycare centres.

One suspect refused to open the door, leaving police to force their way in.

Detective Superintendent Linda Howlett, who led the operation, told A Current Affair they had been investigating the alleged crime syndicate for six months.

Across Sydney, 18 suburban homes were raided, and it will be alleged that most of the people involved are parents themselves. Police claim some of the alleged fraudsters are co-ordinators and educators and have been accused of running one of the most sophisticated criminal syndicates detectives have seen.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith from the New South Wales State Crime Command says police have busted sophisticated organised criminals.