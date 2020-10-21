Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian Work on Improving Social Media Space for Their Mixed Children

WENN/John Rainford

The Duchess of Sussex and the Reddit co-founder discuss how their similar experiences as parents of mixed children motivate their mission to make social media community a better space for kids

Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian are in agreement when it comes to improving the world for their mixed-race children. Having gone through similar experiences as parents of biracial children, the Duchess of Sussex and the Reddit co-founder sat down to discuss how they can develop social media space for their offspring.

The wife of Prince Harry interviewed the Internet entrepreneur when hosting a special edition of “Time 100 Talks” on Tuesday, October 20. She kicked off the conversation by asking him about his early resignation from the board of Reddit and his request for his position to be given to a person of color.

In response to Meghan’s question, Alexis pointed out, “Well you know I just remarked recently on Twitter that given that I am still getting hate mail about it I knew I made the right choice.” He continued, “Because sadly, you know we’re at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done, a lot of work to be done.”

The husband of Serena Williams went on to explain that his action was for the sake of his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. “I thought about the role that it plays and the role that all social media companies play in our society and the world that it’s shaping for everyone including people like my daughter, like my wife,” he stated.

“I knew that I had a responsibility to be able to answer her when she asked me in 10 years when she’s a snarky teenager,” the 37-year-old continued. “You know, what I did to help be a part of making things better for her.”

Alexis’ statements prompted Meghan to point out the common threat they shared. “I know we have shared experiences in being in interracial marriages and you know raising small children who are of mixed race and how that plays into that,” she noted.

The former “Suits” actress, who had her fair share of being criticized online, then addressed the issue with hate speech on social media. “The good outweighs the bad, but my goodness the loud can be – the bad can be so loud,” she voiced her thoughts on the matter.

“I think you’ve talked about and you tweeted recently that we haven’t yet begun to realize the legacy and the effects that all of these platforms and what social media and what the online space is doing to all of us on a deeper level,” she elaborated. “And that’s what I think people haven’t realized. We’re in it now, but we have a chance to get ourselves out of it.”