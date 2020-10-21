Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez: This N*gga Genuinely Crazy!!

Thousands of viewers tuned in to watch Tory Lanez’s livestream on Tuesday night — including Megan Thee Stallion, apparently.

During the livestream, Lanez addressed the shooting. Although he did not outright say that he did not shoot Meg, he says that the information being spread about the incident is false.

Lanez insisted that he has always “showed out for Black women” and that he considers Megan a friend even if she does not view him the same way.

