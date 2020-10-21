Maluma Receives Spirit of Hope Award at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Maluma is so much more than a pretty face.

The artist can sing, dance and rock a designer suit like nobody else. But he’s also helping dozens of at-risk youth achieve their dreams in art through his foundation, El Arte de Los Sueños (The Art of Dreams).

Founded by the singer, née Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and his family in 2016, the organization provides teens with the opportunity to succeed in the area of graphic arts, dance, singing, percussion or composition. To date, they’ve been able to support 170 students with education and psychosocial care.

They’ve also gone above and beyond to help the community of Medéllin during the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian-born artist previously told E! News that the foundation has supplied Medéllin’s local hospitals with much-needed items, sharing, “It’s crazy because they don’t even have gloves, so that’s a way that we’re helping with the foundation.”

It’s for this reason that Maluma was presented with the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21.