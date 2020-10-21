Madhuri Dixit Nene talks about working out and remaining fit with her husband Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene has always been serious about her fitness. The actress can still dance like a dream and give 20-somethings a run for their money. In one of our interviews, Madhuri Dixit Nene spoke about her healthy lifestyle and also mentioned that her best company for a workout in her husband Shriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit revealed that when it comes to fitness, she loves to discuss it with her husband and get some more insights since he’s a doctor. She said, “I always keep discussing fitness with my husband, about why this is so and why that’s not. I always have lots of questions for him. Since he’s from the medical field, he knows a lot of stuff. But he loves to eat; he loves food. And he never puts on weight. So as compared to him, I need to stay more conscious about my diet.”

The power couple don’t just talk about fitness, they also workout together whenever they have the time. She states, “We often go to the gym together to work out, but if he has to go somewhere early in the morning or if I need to go to work early, then we exercise alone. I don’t have any personal trainer. There are trainers in the gym, and I take their help.”

The couple love their workout regimes and we love to see their dedication towards it. Sweet!