Madhuri Dixit marks 25 years of Yaarana as she remembers two of her favourite people at the movie

Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood in the ‘90s. The actress did several films with some of the finest actors and directors back then. No wonder when the actress gets nostalgic about her movies, she has some of the sweetest stories to tell.



Today Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter to mark 25 years of Yaraana. The actress shared some lovely pictures from the movie and even a behind-the-scenes still with choreographer Saroj Khan. She captioned the tweet saying, ‘Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories… Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team.’

What makes the tweet poignant is that both Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan left for their heavenly abode this year. The actress marks the milestone by rmemebring the two. A sweet gesture indeed.

Madhuri will resume work on her Netflix show, which is backed by Karan Johar, soon. And will also begin judging a dance reality show.